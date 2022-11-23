US State Department Condemns Iranian Attacks on Kurdish Groups in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US State Department condemned Iran's missile attacks on Kurdish groups in northern Iraq.

"Iran's violations of Iraqi territorial integrity continue with lethal attacks carried out against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region from November 20 through 22," the State Department said in a statement.

"The United States strongly condemns these repeated and brazen violations of Iraq's territorial integrity and calls on Iran to refrain from further threats and violence," it said.

On Tuesday, the Rudaw tv channel reported that Iranian missile attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party's headquarters in northern Iraq had not killed or injured anyone.

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continued its operation against Kurdish elements in northern Iraq with airstrikes against them. Last week, the IRGC conducted an operation against Kurdish terrorist cells in northern Iraq using drones and missiles. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and eight others injured, including members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) units.