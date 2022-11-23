UrduPoint.com

US State Department Condemns Iranian Attacks On Kurdish Groups In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 07:10 AM

US State Department Condemns Iranian Attacks on Kurdish Groups in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US State Department condemned Iran's missile attacks on Kurdish groups in northern Iraq.

"Iran's violations of Iraqi territorial integrity continue with lethal attacks carried out against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region from November 20 through 22," the State Department said in a statement.

"The United States strongly condemns these repeated and brazen violations of Iraq's territorial integrity and calls on Iran to refrain from further threats and violence," it said.

On Tuesday, the Rudaw tv channel reported that Iranian missile attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party's headquarters in northern Iraq had not killed or injured anyone.

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continued its operation against Kurdish elements in northern Iraq with airstrikes against them. Last week, the IRGC conducted an operation against Kurdish terrorist cells in northern Iraq using drones and missiles. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and eight others injured, including members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) units.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Iran Iraq United States November TV From

Recent Stories

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

6 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

6 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

6 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

6 hours ago
 Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Ke ..

Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Repo ..

6 hours ago
 US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Followi ..

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.