US State Department Confirms Authenticity Of Leaked Response To Russian Security Proposals

Published February 03, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The State Department confirmed on Wednesday the authenticity of the leaked documents containing US responses to Russia's security proposals.

Earlier in the day, Spain's El Pais newspaper published the text of the alleged US response to the Russian proposals.

"I have seen nothing to suggest these (leaked) documents are not authentic," spokesman Ned price told a press briefing.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has also confirmed that the published documents are authentic.

