US State Department Confirms US Envoy Khalilzad To Attend Moscow Conference On Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

US State Department Confirms US Envoy Khalilzad to Attend Moscow Conference on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The State Department confirmed on Monday that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend the meeting in Moscow later this week.

"As part of our ongoing effort to encourage and support the peace process Ambassador Khalilzad does plan to attend the meeting in Moscow," Deputy State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters during a daily briefing.

