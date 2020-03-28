US State Department Coordinates Repatriation of 15,000 Americans - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US diplomats have helped more than 15,000 Americans to return to the United States from abroad amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of State said in a statement.

"The US Department of State has coordinated the repatriation of 15,441 US citizens from more than 40 countries," the statement said.

The State Department said 1,259 US citizens were repatriated from Peru over the past several days. On March 26, a charter flight brought 223 Americans home from Jordan and a total of 723 US citizens were repatriated from Ecuador to date, the State Department added.

"The Department has negotiated and continues to negotiate with more than 33 governments to permit commercial or US-organized repatriation flights," it added.

Thousands of Americans got stranded abroad as countries reduce or halt transportation in an effort to stop the spread of the noel coronavirus.