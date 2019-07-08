UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Creates Commission On Unalienable Rights - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:51 PM

US State Department Creates Commission on Unalienable Rights - Pompeo

The US Department of State has decided to create a new Commission on Unalienable Rights that will reflect on the country's record on human rights and set a future direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The US Department of State has decided to create a new Commission on Unalienable Rights that will reflect on the country's record on human rights and set a future direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Monday.

"I'm pleased to announce today the formation of a Commission on Unalienable Rights," Pompeo said. "The commission is composed of human rights experts, philosophers and activists, Republicans, Democrats and Independents of varying backgrounds and beliefs will provide me with advice on human rights grounded in our nation's founding principles and the principles of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"

Pompeo explained that the Commission on Unalienable Rights will be tasked with reexamining the most basic questions related to human rights.

The United States' commitment to upholding human rights has played a significant role in transforming the moral landscape of international relations after World War II, Pompeo noted.

"It's a sad commentary on our times that 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, even in the name of human rights," Pompeo said.

The new ten-member commission will be chaired by former US Ambassador to the Holy See and Harvard Law Professor Mary Ann Glendon, Pompeo added.

Related Topics

World Mary United States Democrats Moral World War Sad Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Anwar Majeed can't be produced due to ailment: cou ..

23 seconds ago

Secretary Health pays surprise visit to THQ hospit ..

26 seconds ago

Twinning Program will enhance service delivery of ..

28 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts petition for initial hearing ..

29 seconds ago

AGP recovers over Rs91 billion from various govern ..

4 minutes ago

Court summons more witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal sc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.