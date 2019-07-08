US State Department Creates Commission on Unalienable Rights - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Department of State has decided to create a new Commission on Unalienable Rights that will reflect on the country's record on human rights and set a future direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The US Department of State has decided to create a new Commission on Unalienable Rights that will reflect on the country's record on human rights and set a future direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Monday.

"I'm pleased to announce today the formation of a Commission on Unalienable Rights," Pompeo said. "The commission is composed of human rights experts, philosophers and activists, Republicans, Democrats and Independents of varying backgrounds and beliefs will provide me with advice on human rights grounded in our nation's founding principles and the principles of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Pompeo explained that the Commission on Unalienable Rights will be tasked with reexamining the most basic questions related to human rights.

The United States' commitment to upholding human rights has played a significant role in transforming the moral landscape of international relations after World War II, Pompeo noted.

"It's a sad commentary on our times that 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, even in the name of human rights," Pompeo said.

The new ten-member commission will be chaired by former US Ambassador to the Holy See and Harvard Law Professor Mary Ann Glendon, Pompeo added.