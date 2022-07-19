UrduPoint.com

US State Department 'Deeply Disturbed' At Death Of Paul Urey - Price

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 07:00 AM

US State Department 'Deeply Disturbed' at Death of Paul Urey - Price

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price has expressed concerns over the death of a British mercenary in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We are saddened and deeply disturbed at the death of Paul Urey, a British humanitarian aid worker who was captured by Russia while doing humanitarian aid work in Ukraine," Price said on social media on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United Kingdom is politicizing and escalating the situation around the death of Paul Urey.

According to DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova, British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey, who had been held captive in the DPR, died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state that resulted from the "indifference to his fate in his homeland.

" Urey was captured in April 2022 during an attempt to break through a DPR-controlled checkpoint.

According to Zakharova, DPR data indicates that Urey was a professional soldier who had served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, after which he led military operations and trained military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zakharova said that London had ignored the possibility of negotiating the return of its compatriot as part of prisoner exchange procedures.

