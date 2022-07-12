(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The US State Department told Sputnik, commenting on Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's warning regarding NATO's decision to declare Russia an enemy, that the military alliance does not threaten Moscow.

"NATO is a defensive Alliance that poses no threat to any country and has no aggressive intent towards Russia," a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier this month, Patrushev said that NATO's new doctrinal documents could cause an escalation of tensions and destabilization in Europe.

NATO leaders finalized a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid held at the end of June, which designates Russia as "the most significant and direct threat."

Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that further expansion of the alliance eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure. At the same time, he noted that the Kremlin did not consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO an existential threat to Russia.