UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Delaying Sending To Congress Report On Hong Kong Autonomy - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

US State Department Delaying Sending to Congress Report on Hong Kong Autonomy - Pompeo

The US Department of State is postponing the delivery to Congress of its report assessing Hong Kong's autonomy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US Department of State is postponing the delivery to Congress of its report assessing Hong Kong's autonomy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"Right now, we are delaying our report to Congress that will assess Hong Kong's autonomy to allow us to account for any additional actions that Beijing may be contemplating in the run up to National Peoples Congress that would further undermine Hong Kong's autonomy as promised by China when they entered into the agreement with the people of Hong Kong," Pompeo said.

Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 and enjoys a special administrative status, saw a wave of demonstrations that were initially organized in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law.

After the controversial extradition bill that would have allowed city residents to be sent to mainland China for trial was withdrawn, more demonstrations were organized with protesters unleashing additional demands.

Beijing said it views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities, which have stressed that force is only being used against protesters who engage in violent or unlawful behavior.

Related Topics

Protest China Beijing Hong Kong May Congress Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

21 minutes ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

3 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.