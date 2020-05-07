US State Department Delaying Sending to Congress Report on Hong Kong Autonomy - Pompeo

The US Department of State is postponing the delivery to Congress of its report assessing Hong Kong's autonomy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US Department of State is postponing the delivery to Congress of its report assessing Hong Kong's autonomy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"Right now, we are delaying our report to Congress that will assess Hong Kong's autonomy to allow us to account for any additional actions that Beijing may be contemplating in the run up to National Peoples Congress that would further undermine Hong Kong's autonomy as promised by China when they entered into the agreement with the people of Hong Kong," Pompeo said.

Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 and enjoys a special administrative status, saw a wave of demonstrations that were initially organized in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law.

After the controversial extradition bill that would have allowed city residents to be sent to mainland China for trial was withdrawn, more demonstrations were organized with protesters unleashing additional demands.

Beijing said it views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities, which have stressed that force is only being used against protesters who engage in violent or unlawful behavior.