The US State Department has denied reports about US President Donald Trump allegedly passing a message about its planned attack to Tehran via an Omani channel, confirming Iran's statement that no US message had been received

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The US State Department has denied reports about US President Donald Trump allegedly passing a message about its planned attack to Tehran via an Omani channel, confirming Iran's statement that no US message had been received.

Reuters reported on Friday that Tehran received a message from Trump, sent via Oman, warning it about the US plans to attack the Islamic Republic in the wake of downing of a US spy drone over Iran. Moreover, Trump allegedly told Iran that the United States wanted to engage in talks instead of war. According to Reuters, Iran was given a short period of time to respond to the US warning. Keivan Khosravi, a spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said, in his turn, that Tehran denied the reports.

"Reports that a message was passed last night to the Iranians via an Omani back channel are completely false. These reports are pure Iranian propaganda. #Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy," the US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Thursday that it shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, for crossing into Iran's airspace. The US military subsequently confirmed that the drone had been downed over the strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to the developments, Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted the drone shoot down was intentional. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran over the incident.

On Friday, Trump said that the US military was ready to strike targets in Iran in response to the downing of the US drone but he called off the attacks the last minute because they were not proportionate.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed protests over the US drone entering the Iranian airspace and said that Iran did not seek war or conflict in the Persian Gulf and warned the US authorities against "ill-considered actions in the region."