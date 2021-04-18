UrduPoint.com
US State Department Denies Role In Foiled Plot To Depose Belarusian President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

US State Department Denies Role in Foiled Plot to Depose Belarusian President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The US Department of State on Sunday called claims of having a role in a foiled plot by Belarus opposition to depose and kill the nation's president "absolutely untrue."

"Any suggestion that the U.S. Government was behind or involved in an assassination attempt on Lukashenka is absolutely untrue," a State Department spokesperson said.

The State Department said it had seen reports of a dual US citizen detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and stood ready to provide all appropriate consular services.

"The United States government always urges foreign governments to follow consular notification and access procedures with U.S. dual nationals as a matter of both courtesy and reciprocity, even if in a given circumstance a particular country may not have a legal obligation under the Vienna Convention because an individual is a national of that country as well as of the United States," they said.

