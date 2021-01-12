UrduPoint.com
US State Department Designates Cuba As State Sponsor Of Terrorism - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

US State Department Designates Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The United States has added Cuba to its list of State sponsors of Terrorism, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

"The State Department has designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists," Pompeo said.

