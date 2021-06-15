UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Designates Namibian Ex-Ministers Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

US State Department Designates Namibian Ex-Ministers Over Corruption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The United States has designated two former ministers of Namibia over their alleged involvement in corruption activities, State Department spokesperson Ned price revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are announcing today the public designation of former¯Namibian government officials Bernhardt Esau and Sakeus Shanghala, due to their¯involvement in significant corruption," Price said.¯"In¯their¯official capacities as Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources (Esau) and Minister of Justice (Shanghala), they were involved in corrupt acts that undermined¯rule¯of law and the Namibian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions¯and public processes, including by using their¯political influence¯and official power¯for¯their¯personal benefit.

"

Price pointed out that both individuals will be prohibited from entering the United States.

Moreover, Price said, Washington has designated Bernhardt Esau's wife, Swamma Esau, and his son, Philippus Esau.

Related Topics

Corruption Washington Wife Price United States Namibia From Government

Recent Stories

Christiano Ronaldo doesnâ€™t seem fan of Coca Cola

7 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

8 minutes ago

Flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting ..

12 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

26 minutes ago

116,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

27 minutes ago

CCP inquiry reveals cartelization, price fixing in ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.