US State Department Designates Namibian Ex-Ministers Over Corruption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The United States has designated two former ministers of Namibia over their alleged involvement in corruption activities, State Department spokesperson Ned price revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are announcing today the public designation of former¯Namibian government officials Bernhardt Esau and Sakeus Shanghala, due to their¯involvement in significant corruption," Price said.¯"In¯their¯official capacities as Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources (Esau) and Minister of Justice (Shanghala), they were involved in corrupt acts that undermined¯rule¯of law and the Namibian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions¯and public processes, including by using their¯political influence¯and official power¯for¯their¯personal benefit.

"

Price pointed out that both individuals will be prohibited from entering the United States.

Moreover, Price said, Washington has designated Bernhardt Esau's wife, Swamma Esau, and his son, Philippus Esau.