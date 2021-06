US State Department Designates Namibian Ex-Ministers Over Corruption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The United States has designated two former ministers of Namibia over their alleged involvement in corruption activities, State Department spokesperson Ned price revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are announcing today the public designation of formerNamibian government officials Bernhardt Esau and Sakeus Shanghala, due to theirinvolvement in significant corruption," Price said."Intheirofficial capacities as Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources (Esau) and Minister of Justice (Shanghala), they were involved in corrupt acts that underminedruleof law and the Namibian public's faith in their government's democratic institutionsand public processes, including by using theirpolitical influenceand official powerfortheirpersonal benefit.

"

Price pointed out that both individuals will be prohibited from entering the United States.

Moreover, Price said, Washington has designated Bernhardt Esau's wife, Swamma Esau, and his son, Philippus Esau.