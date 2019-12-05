US State Department Gives S7 Permission to Relocate Sea Launch Spaceport to Russia

The US State Department gave Russia's S7 Airspace Corporation permission to relocate the Sea Launch spaceport from waters near the US southwestern state of California to Russia, a company representative told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US State Department gave Russia's S7 Airspace Corporation permission to relocate the Sea Launch spaceport from waters near the US southwestern state of California to Russia, a company representative told Sputnik.

"We have received permission and plan to relocate in 2020," the representative said.