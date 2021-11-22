UrduPoint.com

The US State Department is spreading absolutely false information about the Russia's alleged troops buildup for a military invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021)

"Recently, Washington officials have been actively intimidating the global community with Russia's alleged preparation for 'aggression' against Ukraine. According to incoming data, the US State Department through diplomatic channels brings to its allies and partners absolutely false information about the concentration of forces on the territory of our country for a military invasion of Ukraine," the SVR said in a statement.

"The Americans paint a terrible picture of how hordes of Russian tanks will begin to crush Ukrainian cities, convincing them that they have some 'reliable information' about such intentions of Russia.

It is surprising at what speed the previously quite respectable foreign ministry is turning into a mouthpiece for false propaganda," the statement says.

The provocative policy of the United States and the European Union strengthens Ukraine's sense of permissiveness and impunity, similar to what happened in Georgia before the events of August 2008, the SVR said.

"The provocative policy of the United States and the European Union, which deliberately strengthens Kiev's sense of permissiveness and impunity, causes extreme concern. We observed a similar situation in Georgia on the eve of the events of 2008. Then (Georgian President) Mikhail Saakashvili 'broke off the chain' and tried to destroy the Russian peacekeepers and the civilian population of South Ossetia. It cost him dearly," it said.

