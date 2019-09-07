UrduPoint.com
US State Department Marks Mugabe's Death By Slamming Human Rights Record

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

US State Department Marks Mugabe's Death by Slamming Human Rights Record

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe betrayed the hopes of millions with human rights abuses and economic mismanagement, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement released upon the former leader's passing.

Earlier in the day Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the passing of Mugabe, whom he called the country's "founding father."

"[Mugabe's] human rights abuses and gross economic mismanagement impoverished millions and betrayed his people's hopes for their nation," Ortagus said on Friday in a statement entitled "On the Passing of Robert Mugabe."

Mugabe ruled as prime minister and president of Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was deposed in 2017. He died at the age of 95.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Zimbabwe 2017 From Million

