US State Department May Be Involved In Trump-Ukraine Scandal - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The US State Department may have a role in the scandal surrounding US President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House released an official transcript of a July 25 phone call during which Trump asked Zelenskyy to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden's role in firing a prosecutor who had been probing a Ukraine gas company that was tied to his son Hunter Biden.

"The cascade of admissions by the President, by Rudy Giuliani, who now gives a bizarre explanation that the State Department was involved in urging him to undertake these activities on behalf of the president to investigate his rival," Schiff told reporters.

During the July phone call, Trump also mentioned the firing of former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and described her as "bad news," criticizing her performance during the Biden scandal.

Schiff also said given the circumstances of the firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine "there's a whole separate scandal involving the State Department."

The transcript shows that Trump asked Zelenskyy to speak to his attorney Rudy Giuliani and US Attorney General William Barr about the Biden case. Zelenskyy assured Trump that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100 percent my person" and would look into the Biden case.

Last week, US media reported citing a whistleblower's complaint that during a July phone call Trump urged Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. In 2016, Biden admitted publicly to having threatened the Ukraine authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor who had been investigating a company tied to his son Hunter.

