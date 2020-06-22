US State Department Offers Grants for Quality Digital Content About Ukrainian Democracy

The US Department of State offers $150,000 in grants to produce professional high-quality digital content on crowdsourcing the "story of Ukrainian democracy," the notice of the relevant grant has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The US Department of State offers $150,000 in grants to produce professional high-quality digital content on crowdsourcing the "story of Ukrainian democracy," the notice of the relevant grant has said.

"The grantee will produce a digital media product featuring oral histories of a significant event in Ukraine's development as a sovereign, democratic state. Encouraging dialogue and fostering a sustainable culture of historical inquiry through digital media is a central goal of this project. Projects should, therefore, include some element of public participation in the production process, ideally empowering Ukrainians to record their own stories themselves," the notice, published last week, said.

Grant proposals at the same time should "include plans to identify relevant participants and train them on digital storytelling techniques, including how to conduct interviews and how to record their own stories (or those of neighbors, relatives, and friends) in a manner suitable for use in professional quality broadcast products," the notice specifies.

The State Department expects the final deliveries to be a "professional-quality digital media product," such as a podcast, series of online videos or tv or radio spots.

The project is a partnership with the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine. Applicants are also encouraged to propose additional channels of distribution of their products.

The core goal, the document explains, to make the content highlighting the development of Ukrainian democracy "widely accessible to the public and available free of charge."

"While it is not a requirement, preference will be given to projects that propose to utilize the U.S. Embassy's network of American Spaces (in particular America House Kyiv and its affiliate centers in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhia) in this process. American Spaces offer specialized event space for conducting lectures, workshops, and masterclasses, and offer facilities where members of the public can make and edit professional-quality audio and video recordings," the notice said.

The documents note that the applicants in this case will not have to "account for venue rentals or the purchase of production equipment in their proposals."

Among potential topics of the projects are "the 1986 Chornobyl disaster and its political ramifications," the Soviet Union's collapse, "the post-Soviet homecoming of Crimean Tatar communities," the 2004-2005 Orange Revolution and the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, as well as other recent events "that were instrumental to the development Ukraine's independence and democracy," the document adds.

The closing date for applications is July 17. The program is expected to be launched on August 15.