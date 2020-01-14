US State Department Official Confirms Death of US Dual Citizen in Egyptian Jail

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker in a press briefing confirmed the death of US dual citizen Moustafa Kassem while in an Egyptian jail.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn today of the death of US citizen Moustafa Kassem, who had been imprisoned in Egypt since 2013," Schenker said on Monday. "His death in custody was needless, tragic, and avoidable."

Schenker said the State Department will continue to raise concerns about human rights and US citizens detained in Egypt.

Kassem reportedly died of heart failure following his hunger strike, which he started in September 2018. Kassem was arrested on August 14, 2013 by Egyptian security officials that accused him of participating in protests against a military coup to overthrow Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Kassem was eventually convicted of trying to overthrow the government of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and sentenced to 15 years in jail.