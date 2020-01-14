UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Official Confirms Death Of US Dual Citizen In Egyptian Jail

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

US State Department Official Confirms Death of US Dual Citizen in Egyptian Jail

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker in a press briefing confirmed the death of US dual citizen Moustafa Kassem while in an Egyptian jail.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn today of the death of US citizen Moustafa Kassem, who had been imprisoned in Egypt since 2013," Schenker said on Monday. "His death in custody was needless, tragic, and avoidable."

Schenker said the State Department will continue to raise concerns about human rights and US citizens detained in Egypt.

Kassem reportedly died of heart failure following his hunger strike, which he started in September 2018. Kassem was arrested on August 14, 2013 by Egyptian security officials that accused him of participating in protests against a military coup to overthrow Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Kassem was eventually convicted of trying to overthrow the government of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Related Topics

Egypt Jail Died David August September 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

4 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

5 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

5 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

5 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.