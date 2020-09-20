UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Official To Meet With Belarusian Opposition In Lithuania On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

US State Department Official to Meet With Belarusian Opposition in Lithuania on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The US State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan Sales will travel to Lithuania on Monday to hold talks with representatives from Belarus's opposition, according to an official press release.

"He [Sales] will also meet with members of Belarusian civil society to discuss how the United States can support the Belarusian people's demand for free and fair elections and an end to the Belarusian authorities' violent post-election crackdown," the State Department said on Sunday.

During his visit to the Baltic country, Sales will also hold talks with the Lithuanian vice minister of foreign affairs and vice minister of the interior, as well as representatives from the country's Jewish community, according to the press release.

Leading Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who finished in second place behind incumbent Alexander Lukashenko at the August 9 presidential election, fled to Lithuania in the days following the vote.

Lukashenko won a sixth term in office by a landslide on August 9, although Belarus's opposition has not recognized the results of the election. Several weeks of opposition protests have been held in Belarus's major cities since the vote was held.

Related Topics

Election Vote Civil Society Visit Belarus United States Lithuania August Sunday Jew From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches ‘Little H ..

13 minutes ago

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

28 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens rapid COVID-19 test ..

28 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

58 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

1 hour ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.