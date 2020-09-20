US State Department Official to Meet With Belarusian Opposition in Lithuania on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The US State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan Sales will travel to Lithuania on Monday to hold talks with representatives from Belarus's opposition, according to an official press release.

"He [Sales] will also meet with members of Belarusian civil society to discuss how the United States can support the Belarusian people's demand for free and fair elections and an end to the Belarusian authorities' violent post-election crackdown," the State Department said on Sunday.

During his visit to the Baltic country, Sales will also hold talks with the Lithuanian vice minister of foreign affairs and vice minister of the interior, as well as representatives from the country's Jewish community, according to the press release.

Leading Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who finished in second place behind incumbent Alexander Lukashenko at the August 9 presidential election, fled to Lithuania in the days following the vote.

Lukashenko won a sixth term in office by a landslide on August 9, although Belarus's opposition has not recognized the results of the election. Several weeks of opposition protests have been held in Belarus's major cities since the vote was held.