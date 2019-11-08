US State Department on Russian Companies in Africa: No Issue If Firms Have Shared Values

The United States does not see presence of Russian companies in Africa as a matter of concern as long as it agrees with their behavior on the ground, Francis R. Fannon, US Assistant secretary of state for energy resources, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The United States does not see presence of Russian companies in Africa as a matter of concern as long as it agrees with their behavior on the ground, Francis R. Fannon, US Assistant secretary of state for energy resources, said Friday.

At a summit held in Russia's Sochi in late October, Russia and African nations agreed to cooperate on energy security and in gas and oil sector, according to the declaration adopted at the end of the forum.

"I don't think it's a matter of concern.

I think it's a matter of what are they doing. Our concern would not necessarily be tied to the country from which any company hails but what is their behavior in the country," Fannon told reporters, when asked if the United States was concerned over increased Russian presence in the African natural resource sector.

According to the US official, "there shouldn't be any issue" if a company subscribes to the values of shared benefits and transparency and has similar ideals.