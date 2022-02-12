US State Department Orders Non-Emergency Employees in Kiev Embassy to Leave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The US State Department has told non-emergency personnel at its embassy in Ukraine to leave due to reports of Russian troop build-up near the border with Ukraine and "potential for significant military action," the US embassy in Kiev said Saturday.

"Today, the @StateDept ordered non-emergency U.S. employees at the Embassy to depart due to continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating potential for significant military action," the embassy tweeted.