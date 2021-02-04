UrduPoint.com
US State Department Reaffirms 'One China' Policy - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters that the United States continues to adhere to "One China" policy notwithstanding tensions between Washington with Beijing and the close relations the United States continues to foster with Taiwan.

"Our policy has not changed.

It's not changed," Price said when asked during a daily briefing if the Biden administration supports the "One China" policy.

The policy asserts that there is only one sovereign state called China. The policy dates back to 1979 when the United States moved to recognize the People's Republic of China and de-recognize the Republic of China - Taiwan's official name. The United States, however, refuses to recognize China's sovereignty over Taiwan.

