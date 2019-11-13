UrduPoint.com
US State Department Recognizes Anez Interim President Of Bolivia

Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:23 PM

The United States has recognized opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia, Acting Assistant Secretary for US Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States has recognized opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia, Acting Assistant Secretary for US Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said Wednesday.

"Acting Senate President Anez has assumed responsibilities of Interim Constitutional President of Bolivia. We look forward to working with her [Anez] and Bolivia's other civilian authorities as they arrange free and fair elections as soon as possible, in accordance with Bolivia's constitution," Kozak wrote on Twitter.

Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday, at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.

Morales stepped down Sunday after Bolivian armed forces sided with demonstrators protesting his October 20th electoral victory. A preliminary report of the Organization of American States found what they called "grave" irregularities in the vote.

Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua have described the events in Bolivia � accompanied by violent rallies, attacks on officials, arson incidents and occupation of buildings � as a coup. Russia has similarly said that the opposition's steps resembled an "orchestrated coup."

