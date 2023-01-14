UrduPoint.com

US State Department Regional Director To Meet With Azerbaijani Officials In Baku - Embassy

Director of the US Department of State's Office for Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Mark Cameron will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials during his stay in Baku, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Director of the US Department of State's Office for Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Mark Cameron will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials during his stay in Baku, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said on Saturday.

"Embassy Baku is delighted to welcome Mark Cameron, the Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department. While in Baku, Mark will join internal meetings with the Embassy team, speak at an American Corner event, as well as meet with a variety of officials, economic and political interlocutors, and other U.

S. government partners," the statement read.

The State Department official will reiterate Washington's commitment to promoting security, peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region and emphasize that "direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace," the embassy said.

The South Caucasus is rife with protracted conflicts, including the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The US, along with Russia and France, is part of the OSCE Minsk Group for the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

