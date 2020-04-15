US State Department Reports 368 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff - Deputy Chief Medical Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US State Department has 368 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among its overseas and domestic personnel with at least four fatalities, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Operations William Walters told reporters.

"We are tracking 297 overseas cases, including 182 active with 115 recovered... holding at three overseas deaths, all within locally employed staff," Walters said during a briefing on Tuesday. "Domestic cases are 71 current cases, 67 with four recovered.

"

One of the domestic patients - a civil servant in Washington, DC - has succumbed to the disease.

The State Department is busy repatriating US citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ian Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, almost 62,000 US citizens have been repatriated via more than 560 flights.

US diplomats have said they estimate around 15,000 Americans who still have some interest in coming home.