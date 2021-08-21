US State Department Says 12 Countries Transiting Americans, Others From Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) A dozen countries have been engaged in US-led efforts to evacuate Americans, at-risk Afghans and third-country personnel from Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Over the past several days, we have mobilized a global effort through diplomatic channels to evacuate US citizens, personnel from partner nations and, of course, at-risk Afghans from Kabul," Price said in a regular briefing. "Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the UAE, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan have been, or will soon be, transiting Americans or... others through their territories to safety."