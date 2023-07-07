US State Department Says 'Appalled' by Beating of Russian Journalist Yelena Milashina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States is appalled by the beating of Russian journalist Yelena Milashina and her lawyer in the Republic of Chechnya earlier this week, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"The United States is appalled by the brutal beating of renowned journalist Yelena Milashina and attorney Alexander Nemov in Chechnya on July 4," Miller said in a statement.

Miller called on the Russian government to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

The attack is part of a "pattern of violence" against journalists in Russia, according to the statement.

The US State Department gave Milashina its 2013 International Woman of Courage Award for her reporting. Milashina works as a correspondent with the newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

The Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it launched an investigation into the attack through its department in Chechnya. The Chechen prosecutor's office has also launched a probe into the attack.