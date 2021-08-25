US State Department Says Contacted Every American Willing to Leave Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Officials from the United States State Department have made both phone and online calls to all US citizens who had expressed their wish to leave Afghanistan, spokesman Ned price said.

"As of this morning [Tuesday], @statedept has called every American who has expressed interest in departing Afghanistan via the Repatriation Assistance Form on the @USEmbassyKabul website. We have made more than 4,000 personalized calls over the last four days," Price wrote on Twitter.

According to the US President, Joe Biden, since August 14, America has helped evacuate over 70,000 people from Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.