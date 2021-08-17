US State Department Says Images From Kabul Airport 'Painful' to Watch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said the images of thousands of desperate Afghans trying to leave Afghanistan are painful to watch.

"The images that we have all seen, emanating from the international airport in Kabul, they are searing, they are painful, they are difficult to see, they are difficult to watch," Price said during a press briefing on Monday.

Images circulating on social media on Monday showed masses of fleeing Afghans on the airfield at the Kabul international airport following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover.

Some images show Afghans holding on to the tires and wings of large US aircraft and falling to their death after takeoff.

At least seven Afghans have died since Sunday due to the frenzy at the airport; two armed Afghan men were shot and killed by US Marines.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent a bloodshed. Many countries present in Afghanistan chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel due to the precarious security situation.