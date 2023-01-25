US State Department Says Not Aware of Planned Travel by Speaker McCarthy to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday that he is unaware of any planned visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"I'm not aware that the speaker's office has announced any planned travel," Price said during a press briefing, when asked about reports of McCarthy's plans to visit Taiwan.

On Monday, US media reported that McCarthy is planning a visit to Taiwan this spring, following a controversial trip by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in August. McCarthy backed Pelosi's trip at the time and said he would also visit Taiwan if elected speaker.