UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Says Palestinian Territories Absent From Website Due To Update

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:34 PM

US State Department Says Palestinian Territories Absent From Website Due to Update

The US State Department has said that the disappearance of the Palestinian territories from the countries list on its website was due to a technical update, rather than a policy change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The US State Department has said that the disappearance of the Palestinian territories from the countries list on its website was due to a technical update, rather than a policy change.

The precise date of the removal of the Palestinian territories from the "countries and other areas" list is unclear, but the updated version, launched in June, already lacks the listing.

"Website is being updated. There has been no change to our policy," a State Department official told CNN on Monday.

The official did not say whether the territories would be added later, reiterating that the update was in progress. They were still absent from the website on Tuesday.

Palestinian officials reacted angrily to the change, with the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization bashing the United States for toeing Israel's line.

"Cancelling Palestine (PA, territory), from the State's Dept list from the middle East list, is not about US national interests. This is about advancing the agenda of the council of Israeli Settlers. Deciding not to see the truth, does not mean canceling its existence," Saeb Erakat tweeted.

The US policy on the Middle East under President Donald Trump has been at odds with the international community. Trump has ordered the US embassy in Israel moved to disputed Jerusalem and proposed a new plan for settling the Israeli-Palestinian row that Palestinians say undermines the preferred two-state solution.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Trump Jerusalem Progress United States Middle East June From

Recent Stories

PITB`s Plan9 Startups Win Positions at Dunya EduFe ..

9 minutes ago

What happened in Kashmir can happen in up as well, ..

52 seconds ago

Patrushev Concerned by US Plans to Deploy Missiles ..

54 seconds ago

Zulfi seeks top private firms' help to promote tou ..

9 minutes ago

Rain expected Sindh b/w Tuesday to Thursday: Met O ..

9 minutes ago

French President Macron Sees Alienating Russia Fro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.