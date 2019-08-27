US State Department Says Palestinian Territories Absent From Website Due to Update

The US State Department has said that the disappearance of the Palestinian territories from the countries list on its website was due to a technical update, rather than a policy change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The US State Department has said that the disappearance of the Palestinian territories from the countries list on its website was due to a technical update, rather than a policy change.

The precise date of the removal of the Palestinian territories from the "countries and other areas" list is unclear, but the updated version, launched in June, already lacks the listing.

"Website is being updated. There has been no change to our policy," a State Department official told CNN on Monday.

The official did not say whether the territories would be added later, reiterating that the update was in progress. They were still absent from the website on Tuesday.

Palestinian officials reacted angrily to the change, with the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization bashing the United States for toeing Israel's line.

"Cancelling Palestine (PA, territory), from the State's Dept list from the middle East list, is not about US national interests. This is about advancing the agenda of the council of Israeli Settlers. Deciding not to see the truth, does not mean canceling its existence," Saeb Erakat tweeted.

The US policy on the Middle East under President Donald Trump has been at odds with the international community. Trump has ordered the US embassy in Israel moved to disputed Jerusalem and proposed a new plan for settling the Israeli-Palestinian row that Palestinians say undermines the preferred two-state solution.