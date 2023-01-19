UrduPoint.com

US State Department Says Preparing Daily For Blinken Trip To China Next Month

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US State Department is preparing daily for a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China next month, Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken fully expects to travel to Beijing next month. That is something we are still planning for on a daily basis," Price said during a press briefing.

US officials are working closely with Chinese counterparts to ensure the trip is productive and substantive, Price said.

Details of the trip are still being worked out, Price added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Tuesday said Beijing welcomes Blinken's visit to the country.

The trip is expected to serve as a follow-up to US President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.

More Stories From World

