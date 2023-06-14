UrduPoint.com

US State Department Says 'Rumors' Of Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal 'False And Misleading'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

US State Department Says 'Rumors' of Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal 'False and Misleading'

US media reports regarding a purported resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran on a nuclear deal are false and misleading rumors, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US media reports regarding a purported resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran on a nuclear deal are false and misleading rumors, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"I would say that, as I said yesterday, rumors about a nuclear deal, interim or otherwise, are false and misleading," Miller said during a press briefing, when asked whether negotiations are on the department's agenda.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the discussions, that the Biden administration has quietly resumed talks with Iran in an attempt to secure a nuclear deal and the release of American prisoners.

The Biden administration has said that talks on a return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, have been stalled in recent months.

There have been no formal talks on the nuclear deal since last summer, following mass protests in Iran and Western criticism of Tehran's support for Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine, the report said.

However, White House officials have traveled to Oman at least three times for indirect contacts with Iran after new discussions started between senior US and Iranian officials in New York in December, the report said.

Qatar has also mediated discussions regardings US prisoners, the report added, citing people familiar with the talks.

