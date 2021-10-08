UrduPoint.com

US State Department Says Russia Has Been Constructive Engagement On Iran

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

US State Department Says Russia Has Been Constructive Engagement on Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The United States considers engagement with Russia in Iran constructive as Moscow agrees that Vienna talks must resume, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Russia has been constructive in its engagements in the context of the P5+1," Price said in a briefing.

"We agree with the Russian Federation that Iran should not be able to acquire a nuclear weapon. That is precisely why we and the Russians agree on this one issue that we should resume negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible."

More Stories From World

