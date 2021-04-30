US State Department Says 'Some Progress' Made in Talks With Iran, More Remains to Be Done

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Progress has been made in the Iranian Nuclear Deal talks while much more remains to be done in order to reach the agreement, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We've been able to engage indirectly with the Iranian delegation in largely thoughtful business-like constructive dialogue but there is still a great distance to travel, and what we have said before about having more road ahead of us than road behind us, remains accurate," Price said at a briefing.

"It is fair to say that some progress has been made. We have a better understanding of what we might need to do, were Iran to go back into compliance and it is our assessment that the Iranians have a better sense of what they would need to do to resume their compliance with the JCPOA."