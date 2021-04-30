UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Says 'Some Progress' Made In Talks With Iran, More Remains To Be Done

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

US State Department Says 'Some Progress' Made in Talks With Iran, More Remains to Be Done

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Progress has been made in the Iranian Nuclear Deal talks while much more remains to be done in order to reach the agreement, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We've been able to engage indirectly with the Iranian delegation in largely thoughtful business-like constructive dialogue but there is still a great distance to travel, and what we have said before about having more road ahead of us than road behind us, remains accurate," Price said at a briefing.

"It is fair to say that some progress has been made. We have a better understanding of what we might need to do, were Iran to go back into compliance and it is our assessment that the Iranians have a better sense of what they would need to do to resume their compliance with the JCPOA."

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Road Progress Price Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

2 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

22 minutes ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

22 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio 38% in Khanewal

22 minutes ago

Governor Punjab, Chief Minister urge strict observ ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.