US State Department Says There Has Not Been Yet Formal Transfer of Power in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said there has not yet been a formal transfer of power to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan.

"There has not been a formal transfer of power," Price said on Monday in response to a question about whether Ashraf Ghani is still president of Afghanistan.

Price added that the United States is working with the international community to figure out any possible formal recognition of a new Afghan government led by the Taliban, but recognition is contingent upon protecting basic human rights and refusing to harbor terrorists.