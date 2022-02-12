UrduPoint.com

US State Department Says To Scale Down Classified Documents, Equipment In Embassy To Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The United States will scale down the amount of sensitive documents and classified equipment in its embassy in Kiev because of the unpredictable situation, a senior official said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States will scale down the amount of sensitive documents and classified equipment in its embassy in Kiev because of the unpredictable situation, a senior official said on Saturday.

"So, we, in all of our diplomatic facilities, constantly maintain a close eye on the classified equipment and classified information holdings that the embassy has. And every embassy has guidelines to keep those holdings to the minimum required for normal operations. When we get into these kinds of situations, we always, as a matter of course, reduce those holdings, reduce that volume of equipment appropriately to reflect the unpredictability of the situation," the official said during the briefing.

