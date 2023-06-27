Open Menu

US State Department Says Will Announce Actions Against Russia's Wagner Group This Week

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:05 PM

The United States will take actions against private military company Wagner Group later this week for the organization's actions in Africa, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States will take actions against private military company Wagner Group later this week for the organization's actions in Africa, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to take actions to hold (Wagner Group) accountable, and in fact, we will have further announcements to make on holding Wagner accountable in the very near future," Miller said during a press briefing.

The actions will be announced later this week, Miller said. The actions are not related to Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted armed mutiny in Russia over the weekend, but rather, previous activities by the group in Africa, Miller said.

The US continues to track Wagner Group's activities in Ukraine and Africa, Miller added.

