(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States would welcome the private military company Wagner Group's purported departure from Ukraine, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"Were that to be true, we would obviously welcome it," Miller said during a press briefing, when asked about reports that Wagner Group will no longer operate in Ukraine.

However, Miller declined to comment on the veracity of the reports.

The US takes statements from Wagner with "more than just a grain of salt," Miller said, adding that he will wait to see facts on the ground before making an assessment on the reports' accuracy.