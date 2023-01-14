UrduPoint.com

US State Department Sends Decision To Congress On Sale Of F-16s To Turkey - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 05:41 PM

US State Department Sends Decision to Congress on Sale of F-16s to Turkey - Reports

The US State Department has sent a notice to Congress outlining its position on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and will make a public announcement about it next week, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The US State Department has sent a notice to Congress outlining its position on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and will make a public announcement about it next week, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday, citing sources.

In October 2021, Turkey told the US it wanted to buy 40 new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and upgrade kits for the 79 aircraft already in service, a request Washington never responded to officially.

Under US law, once Congress receives a notification from the government, it has 15 days to approve or block the sale for NATO member states and 30 days for non-member states.

In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Sale Buy Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan April October Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Price magistrates directed to ensure steps to cont ..

Price magistrates directed to ensure steps to control artificial inflation

1 minute ago
 Pak-US chamber of commerce president visits Sialko ..

Pak-US chamber of commerce president visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Indu ..

1 minute ago
 Three-day anti-polio drive inaugurated

Three-day anti-polio drive inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ambitious initiatives and proj ..

57 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

1 hour ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.