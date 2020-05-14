US State Department, SOUTHCOM to Discuss Venezuela - Official

Venezuela will be a part of a conversation between the US State Department and Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper told reporters on Thursday

"Venezuela is a part of Western Hemisphere and part of South America, so we will have a conversation," Cooper said during a virtual press briefing.

On May 3, Venezuelan authorities announced that they had scuttled an attempt of militants to infiltrate the country from Colombia on speed boats to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

Eight suspects were killed and several captured in the counter-operation, among them two US nationals. Maduro identified them as US President Donald Trump's security guards. Washington and Bogota have denied allegations of involvement in these events.