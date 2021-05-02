UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Spokesman Rejects Claims On Agreeing To Prisoner Swap With Iran

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:50 PM

US State Department Spokesman Rejects Claims on Agreeing to Prisoner Swap With Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) US State Department spokesman Ned price rejected on Sunday media reports alleging that Washington and Tehran have agreed to a prisoner swap.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported that the two countries might exchange prisoners as part of a possible deal, noting that the agreement may also envision the US unfreezing $7 billion of Iran's assets.

"Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true," Price said, as cited by the AP news agency.

"As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families," the official added.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Tehran Price May Sunday Media Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

51 minutes ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

2 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

2 hours ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.