US State Department Spokesman Rejects Claims on Agreeing to Prisoner Swap With Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) US State Department spokesman Ned price rejected on Sunday media reports alleging that Washington and Tehran have agreed to a prisoner swap.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported that the two countries might exchange prisoners as part of a possible deal, noting that the agreement may also envision the US unfreezing $7 billion of Iran's assets.

"Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true," Price said, as cited by the AP news agency.

"As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families," the official added.