US State Department Spokesperson Price to Leave Post, Start Working for Blinken - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price will soon leave the position for a new role directly under Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NBC news reported, citing a statement from Blinken.

"On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department," Blinken is quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, I'll be able to continue to do that."

Price will leave the spokesperson role later this month to take up his new position under Blinken, the report said.