US State Department Suspends Visa Services In Most Countries - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US State Department said in a statement that it is suspending routine visa services in most countries amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In response to COVID-19, State Department is suspending routine visa services in most countries," the statement posted on Twitter said.

The State Department promised to resume visa services as soon as possible, but admitted that it is unable to provide a specific date at this time.

