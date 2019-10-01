US State Department to Respond to House Impeachment Subpoena by October 4 - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US State Department will respond to a congressional subpoena for records related to the Trump-Ukraine probe by the end of the week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a letter on Tuesday.

"The Department also acknowledges receipt of the subpoena communicated by separate letter dated September 27, 2019 and intends to respond to that subpoena by the noticed return date of October 4, 2019," Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Last week, the committee issued Pompeo a subpoena for all documents related to President Donald Trump asking the leader of Ukraine to probe Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In response to a separate letter, Pompeo said he would not allow the House committee to intimidate State Department officials into providing depositions in the Trump-Ukraine probe.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The complaint said Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption in Ukraine by his likely opponent in the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Trump released the transcript of the conversation with Zelenskyy, denied any wrongdoing, and called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry a witch hunt.