US State Department To Send Delegation To Haiti Over Assassination Of President - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

US State Department to Send Delegation to Haiti Over Assassination of President - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The US State Department decided to send a delegation to Haiti on Sunday to help ease the crisis there after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, local website Juno7 reports.

The delegation will include Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Laura Lochman.

