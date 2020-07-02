US State Department to Spend $100,000 on Promotion of US Values in Slovenia

The US State Department will spend a total of $100,000 via its embassy in Ljubljana on the promotion of US values in Slovenia, according to the embassy's grants notice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US State Department will spend a total of $100,000 via its embassy in Ljubljana on the promotion of US values in Slovenia, according to the embassy's grants notice.

"The U.S. Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia announces this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Slovenian civil society organizations ...

Successful proposals will strengthen understanding of the United States, including its society, culture, politics and values, and support a priority theme listed below," the grant's description reads.

Among the listed themes are human rights, regional and trans-Atlantic cooperation, environmental preservation and good governance.

According to the available information, the grant's estimated funding is $100,000, with sums of individual awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.