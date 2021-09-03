US State Department To Spend Up To $2,275 For Each Afghan Evacuee - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:08 PM
The Biden administration plans to spend up to $2,275 for each evacuee from Afghanistan, Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported on Friday
"Biden's State Dept. plans to spend as much as $2,275 for each Afghan evacuee as the relocation effort unfolds in US; money is to be used for housing, food, enrolling children in school," Jacobs said via Twitter.