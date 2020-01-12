UrduPoint.com
US State Department Urges Iran To Publicly Apologize For UK Ambassador's Detention In Iran

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:10 AM

US State Department Urges Iran to Publicly Apologize for UK Ambassador's Detention in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The US State Department called on Iranian authorities to publicly apologize for the UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire's brief detention during the Saturday's protests in Tehran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

The Iranian media reported on Saturday that Macaire was detained for allegedly organizing, inciting, and participating in protests in Tehran. Hundreds of students gathered outside the Amirkabir University of Technology to honor the victims of the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. A peaceful demonstration turned into a rally demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the Boeing 737 catastrophe, with the police dispersing protesters.

"The Iranian regime arrested the British ambassador to Iran. This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats," Ortagus wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab condemned the ambassador's detention in Tehran, calling it a violation of the international law.

