US State Department Warns Americans of Cruise Voyages Risks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The US State Department recommended American citizens to "reconsider" Asia-Pacific cruise voyages amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak and heightened security measures throughout the world.

"US citizens should reconsider travel by cruise ship to or within East Asia and the Asia-Pacific Region," an updated travel advisory said Thursday. "US citizens planning travel by cruise ship elsewhere should be aware that, due to the current public health situation, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus."

The State Department added that travel restrictions, including possible quarantine procedures, may affect passengers' "itineraries or ability to disembark." It recommended potential passengers to be in touch with their cruise line companies and monitor the Travel.

state.gov website for updates on "a dynamic situation".

"While the US government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in the previous weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for US citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities," the statement said.

The United States has recently repatriated its nationals stranded for weeks on The Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan. The vessel with initial 3,711 people aboard was placed under quarantine after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19.

The current death toll from the epidemic originating in China has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Over 16,000 patients have fully recovered.